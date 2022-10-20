WACP

Carrollton High School students Ava Caldwell and Kelly Ortiz participated in an event for the Women’s Association of Concrete Professionals last month. The event was held at Decorative Concrete Institute in Temple, Georgia.

CHS seniors Ava Caldwell and Kelly Ortiz in September heard from leading influencers within the concrete industry, ranging from professionals involved in construction to women at the heart of decorative and artistic structures.

