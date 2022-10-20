Two Carrollton High School students interested in architecture and construction participated in a kickoff event for the Women’s Association of Concrete Professionals.
CHS seniors Ava Caldwell and Kelly Ortiz in September heard from leading influencers within the concrete industry, ranging from professionals involved in construction to women at the heart of decorative and artistic structures.
Founded in 2022 by women in the concrete and concrete construction trades, the Women’s Association of Concrete Professionals (WACP) was created to be a place for women specific to the concrete industry to come for information, resources, support, mentorship, networking, skillset growth, education, and employment opportunities.
Industry leaders who have helped pave the way for women within the concrete and construction industry spoke and encouraged women at the event. Ava and Kelly, along with CHS teacher Ginger Nixon, were sponsored for the event by Bob and Lee Ann Harris of Decorative Concrete Institute.
Kelly said the experience was an enlightening one.
“I learned about the hardships many women face in the field; hearing everyone’s stories was touching,” she noted. “I learned so much — not just about concrete, but also business. As a female who wants to go into welding, a male-dominated field, I felt inspired to be around so many strong and influential women and feel motivated for my future. I believe what these women are doing for other girls who want to enter this field is truly amazing and I can’t wait to see all they accomplish.”
