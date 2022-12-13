Ten Carrollton High School seniors are among other academically aggressive students from Georgia who are competing to participate in the highly competitive United States Presidential Scholars program.
Inclusion in the program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.
The 10 students selected at the school level represent not only the academic prowess of the top students at CHS, but also reflect the school’s diversity in interests and goals. This year’s nominees are Matthew Basil, Walker Camp, Amelia Drummond, Belle Esslinger, Tai Jackson, Kate Mills, Will Nixon, Bobby Patel, Kyleigh Smith and Mark Zimmer. Below is summary of each candidate’s maturity and leadership, revealing how each stands out beyond exceptional academic performance:
Matthew Basil: Matthew is a senior representative on the student council, an Eagle Scout, and a wrestler. “Wrestling, in particular, took me out of my comfort zone and transformed me into a determined person,” says Matthew. “Wrestling trained me to manage fear, stress, and anger. It toughened me up.” Matthew also gives credit to the book, The Power of Now, by Eckhart Tolle, for teaching him the value of positivity. “I learned how to truly let go of influences that deter me from my goals. Now, I choose to lead others to make decisions that help them achieve positive results. Now, I am comfortable in the knowledge of my personal drive and ability to achieve successful results in my career and life.”
Walker Camp: Another Eagle Scout, Walker is also an alum of the prestigious Governor’s Honors program and a musician who is a pianist and saxophonist in the Trojan Band. His struggle with a little-known condition called misophonia, exacerbated during the pandemic, threatened his bright future. “I did not understand why I, of all people, had to have this battle. However, some clarity began to form; with the help of a diagnosis, I was able to build my foundation back up. I was able to create personal steps to help myself calm down. This small amount of achievement rekindled my once-fiery spirit, allowing me to rebuild the community I lost.”
Amelia Drummond: Amelia serves on the student council, is a junior deacon in her church and involved in several school clubs and honor societies plus community service initiatives. She also carries with her experience as a student-athlete, and as a member of the Trojan Band and debate team. With her plate full, she realized prioritizing mental health was important. “I believe that in the past four years, I have found a way to set time aside for the things that bring me genuine joy in order to find my own version of success,” says Amelia. “Allowing myself to shut the computer, close the text book, and have some downtime has opened the door to numerous discussions, relating what I have learned in the school setting to real world examples, allowing me to extend the scholarly mindset outside of the classroom.”
Belle Esslinger: A passion for science landed the co-captain of the varsity cheerleading team and honor societies officer in the Governor’s Honors Program last summer, further fueling her fascination for learning. “My passion for chemistry and biochemistry reaches beyond normal classroom standards,” Belle admits. “There are so many questions that science can answer.” She said her GHP experience is largely responsible for that. “Through GHP, I learned many independent research and laboratory skills because I was able to conduct research with the supervision of professors,” she says. “This experience helped to shape me into the scientist I am today.”
Tai Jackson: Tai grew up feeling out of place but thankfully his exceptional academic ability kept him in a comfortable zone. The junior honor marshal admits his reasoning: “Because I wouldn’t make it in school as someone who was athletic or cool or popular, I set myself as someone who was known for being smart. I tried to hide behind this identity, the ‘gifted kid’ who loved to read, as if hiding behind a label would make me less different.” Tai found his true passion during his middle school years and hasn’t looked back since. “When I discovered theater, my confidence grew tenfold, inside and outside of the classroom,” says Tai. “Theater became that creative outlet where I could let my hair down. In the processing of pretending to be someone else, I discovered my true self. This translated into my high school career, where academics and performing arts have been a huge part of my life for the past four years.”
Kate Mills: “Kate would go to school for the rest of her life if she could,” Kate says her mother always joked. But Kate admits her mother was right. “I never grew out of the phase that parents have to suffer through where their toddler's only vocabulary is ‘Why? Why? Why?’ I never stopped wanting to know more.” As a result, Kate takes the most challenging courses, is involved in myriad school activities, including leadership on the student council and service in service organizations outside of school. She even rings the bell every Christmas season for the Salvation Army. “My strong values have stemmed from my inclination to ask questions,” says Kate. “‘Why?’ has taken me so far and has immensely expanded my knowledge. Changing every day, my understanding of our world is accredited to acting upon this curiosity.”
Will Nixon: A naturally competitive spirit, fueled by sibling rivalry, has propelled Will to be not only an accomplished scholar, but an exceptional tennis player as well. As a leader of the Trojan varsity boys tennis team, he has had to learn to balance competing at a high level on both fronts. “My (older) brother was the academic of the family, and I strived so hard to not only be like him but to surpass him,” says Will. But despite his razor focus on winning, the rigors of his tennis schedule paid off. “Tennis has taught me so many skills: problem-solving, anger management, and self-motivation to name a few. All of these life lessons that tennis has provided have greatly increased my academic performance and my performance as a human being. Over the years, I have become a better son, brother, friend, and scholar thanks to my rigorous commitment to tennis.”
Bobby Patel: As many students who have a ethnically different look when compared to the majority population of their high schools, Bobby relays an incident during an South Asian religions segment in a freshman social studies class that made her feel uncomfortable when curious questions presented to her followed, putting her on the spot. “All I was to everyone was just – brown,” says Bobby. This experience led her to research how to handle this conundrum and to come up with a plan. “I came across Third Culture Kids by David Pollock, a book that explained how I wasn’t just Indian or American; instead, I was a fragment of another threshold. I was a first-generation adolescent considered too American to be Indian and too Indian to be American.” Now at 17, Bobby hasn’t been able to debunk all the stereotypes that shape her identity but she has aided in the development of a safer environment for other first-generation adolescents through the creation of a nonprofit where they can share their own stories. By doing that, she also had an epiphany. “I believe what truly shapes who I am, and what I strive to be, is not in appearance, but what I declare it to be.”
Kyleigh Smith: Kyleigh readily admits the coronavirus pandemic impacted her in many ways but, in the end, it didn’t keep her from succeeding. A highly-ranked academic student, she is also a team leader on the varsity cheering team and is involved in more school organizations than you can count, including holding leadership positions in the National Honor Society. She was a freshman when the pandemic shut down schools, and although she was a strong student, she says virtual learning did not work for her. “My experience with learning virtually taught me a lot about myself,” she says. “I learned that I am not one who learns and retains information well when it is being presented solely through a computer screen. Despite how much effort I gave to the videos and assessments, and that my grades indicated otherwise, I knew that my learning was impeded. I am a hands-on and visual learner and I thrive in a classroom environment where I can collaborate with my peers and teachers.” But she persevered. “This challenge, along with many others, was very instrumental in my growth and greatly influenced my success as a student. It is important that we realize that despite whatever challenges we face, we realize we have the ability to overcome them.”
Mark Zimmer: Mark has a unique perspective on education. Although he has roots right here in Carrollton, he’s been around the world – and not figuratively speaking. He attended school in Kenya, Singapore and Taiwan, personally experiencing being the minority not only in race and culture, but language. And that has been his mission since. “A lasting effect of these perspectives, my academic and extracurricular high school focuses have been language-learning and the increase of local inclusivity, with hopes that the movement grows.” And he possesses the leadership tools to do it. He is vice president of the student council and president of the speech and debate team. He also has the ears of state leaders as a member of the Georgia State Superintendent Advisory Council. His exposure to Spanish, however, happened right here in Carrollton when he took a course. He blossomed and became fluent, leading to his acceptance into the Governor’s Honors Program to further hone his understanding of the language. “I now often converse with students in my school’s English-learning program, as well as with Spanish-speakers outside of an educational setting. The ability to converse with native speakers, especially my peers, is my proudest accomplishment.”
Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is an invitation-only recognition program. While no scholarships are awarded to the winners, it is considered one of the most prestigious awards presented to high school students. According to the state Department of Education, Georgia can nominate only 20 students to be considered for the next round of competition. In late March, semifinalists are chosen nationwide by an independent, national committee of educators. In April, the Commission on Presidential Scholars will make the final selection of the 2023 award recipients. A maximum of 161 awards are presented each year.
Ian Lyle, principal of Carrollton High School, said all 10 of the students are strong ambassadors for the school, all coming from a class rich in ambition and ability, and should do well in the competition.
“In addition to their exceptional academic performance, they all are well-rounded, involved student leaders. There is no doubt they have bright futures ahead and I look forward to following their successes down the road. I’m extremely proud of them and wish them the best of luck in this selection process.”
