A pen pal relationship can be used to improve literacy, learn more about other countries and lifestyles and to make friendships. As with any friendships in life, some remain pen pals for a short time, while others exchange letters forever. Some pen pals even arrange to meet face-to-face — such as the fourth-grade students in Carrollton Upper Elementary School teacher Whitney Meigs’ classroom.

When the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation opened the Instructional Excellence Grant application window at the start of the school year, Meigs had a special idea to pitch. She said she was inspired by a school that had paired with another school for students with autism to become pen pals. 

