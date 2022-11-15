SUBMITTED BY CALI JONES
Carrollton High School Construction and Architectural students competed in the Metro Atlanta Skills division on Oct. 25 in Carpentry, Masonry, and Blueprint Reading.
Two CHS students competed within each division. Cole Honea and Cristian Juarez competed in Blueprint Reading with Cole obtaining the first place victory.
The Associated General Contractors (AGC) Georgia chapter hosts seven skills challenge competitions around the state with top-performing construction and architecture students from various schools.
Kelvin Jones and Joseph Sales competed in masonry with Joseph receiving second place. Romnal DeLeon-Hernandez and Joseph McDermitt competed in carpentry with Romnal placing third in the overall competition.
