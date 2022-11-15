Cole Honea

Carrollton High School Construction and Architectural students competed in the Metro Atlanta Skills division on Oct. 25. Pictured is Cole Honea who won first place in blueprint reading.

 Submitted Photo

SUBMITTED BY CALI JONES

Carrollton High School Construction and Architectural students competed in the Metro Atlanta Skills division on Oct. 25 in Carpentry, Masonry, and Blueprint Reading.

