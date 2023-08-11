Carrollton High School senior cheerleader Hutton Green was named top-16 all-state by the Georgia Cheerleading Coaches Association.
The organization gives out awards and provides honors such as Cheerleader of the Year, the All-State Cheerleading Scholarship Program, the Ashley Taube Georgia Cheerleading Coach of the Year Award, and the Georgia Cheerleading Team of the Year Award, which is provided in conjunction with the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA).
Hutton is the first cheerleader to receive this honor since 2016, when the team had two representatives on the all-state team, Anna Britton and Sydney Wagner. When asked about receiving this honor, she was quick to give her teammates and coaches all the praise and also discussed the upcoming season.
“The honor is such a great opportunity, especially since not many cheerleaders get the recognition,” Hutton said. “This goes to show how hard our stunt group has worked each day to achieve this honor. I am really proud to lead these girls on the mat and am excited for the competition season to start.”
Coach Kelsey Shannon begins her first season as the head coach of the CHS cheer program after spending eight years as an assistant coach under Ryan Mckinnon and Elizabeth Sanders. She discussed the GCCA all-state application process for Green.
“The application process to be an all-state cheerleader is very tough,” Shannon stated. “You have to have a 3.75 GPA, complete an interview portion, have two letters of recommendation, and another coaches recommendation. You also have to perform a routine by yourself and perform with a stunt group that included Clara Pullen, Elizabeth Albertus, and Ellis Underwood.”
Coach Shannon continued on how much Hutton means to the team.
“Hutton is a leader on and off the mat,” Shannon said. “She has faced numerous challenges including injuries and coaching changes and through those challenges everyone on the team looks up to her. Having her this year is also an opportunity for me to grow as a coach with seniors like her on this team.”
The CHS varsity cheerleading team will begin their competition schedule on Sept. 9 at Hillgrove High School and the Trojans are looking to bring home their 12th straight region championship this season. For more on the cheerleading team and Trojan Athletics, visit carrolltontrojans.net.
