Carrollton High School senior cheerleader Hutton Green was named top-16 all-state by the Georgia Cheerleading Coaches Association.

The organization gives out awards and provides honors such as Cheerleader of the Year, the All-State Cheerleading Scholarship Program, the Ashley Taube Georgia Cheerleading Coach of the Year Award, and the Georgia Cheerleading Team of the Year Award, which is provided in conjunction with the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA).