The following is ticket information for the Carrollton High Trojans' third round AAAAAA State Playoff Game scheduled for Saturday night at Grisham Stadium against Westlake.
DATE: Friday, Nov. 26
LOCATION: Grisham Stadium
TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TICKET SALES: Reserved tickets will be on sale Monday- Wednesday at the Squire Shop. Regular admission tickets will be available at the (cash) gate or online at GoFan Tickets.
Ticket price is set for $12.
Certified staff members who work at participating schools will be allowed free admission with ID. Also, Georgia High School Association passes will be honored.
