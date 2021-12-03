Doors to the newly renovated Rayford Walker Gymnasium on the campus of Central High School has now opened.
The first event in the newly renovated venue is a basketball game versus Northgate High School scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon.
The renovation project includes a new front lobby addition, new bleachers, a new court, new scoreboards, a high-definition digital video board, new lighting, a new multi-purpose addition with offices and new locker room, renovated locker rooms, and a new classroom.
Additionally, the facility includes a “champions” suite overlooking the stadium that highlights the numerous championships CHS students have won in academics, arts, athletics, and activities.
The renovation was designed by Southern A&E and the project was managed by Torrance Construction.
“The gym renovation has been an exciting project that connects the long-standing tradition of excellence at CHS and equips the campus with a premier facility for students and fans to enjoy for many years to come,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County School System.
Jared Griffis, principal of CHS said he is appreciative of the support of the Carroll County citizens and the board for investing in this facility.
“The Rayford Walker Gymnasium has and will continue to provide many opportunities to showcase student talent on our campus,” said Griffis.
