Carrollton High School has now included the Georgia Institute of Technology as a dual enrollment opportunity for students.
Courtney Walker, assistant principal at CHS, said while most of the students split their time between CHS and partners University of West Georgia and West Georgia Technical College, only two students are participating in the Georgia Tech program this first year.
“For exceptional students we believe will be successful despite the rigor, we knew the Georgia Tech distance learning programs would be a great opportunity for them to get a foot in the door considering Georgia Tech’s rigorous admission process,” said Walker.
Walker said CHS is very strategic in deciding what dual enrollment classes are offered to ensure student support remains at top priority.
“Our counselors have a close hand on our dual enrollment students’ academic progress, registration process, and transfer of credits,” said Walker. “We in no way would want to open up our partnerships so broadly that we couldn’t support our students.
“If students had the option to dual enroll with another prestigious university, it would need to be the right fit and feel for our school. We would never want our students to embark on an academic journey where they were left on their own and could not be academically successful.”
Additionally, Walker praised the partnership CHS has had for years with UWG and WGTC.
“Proximity and good communication have helped create a mutually beneficial partnership with them,” said Walker. “We truly work together to make the process as seamless as possible for students.”
This fall, 13 CHS students applied to Georgia Tech, with six accepted for early action and five deferred.
Emie Fleck, one of the students accepted, took a distance math course fall semester.
“Taking a high-level math class online is definitely a learning curve,” said Fleck. “You have to be very self-disciplined in your study habits and schedule throughout the weeks, as any slacking off can be detrimental when you are learning such difficult subjects.
“I have learned a lot about my strengths and struggles and how to utilize and grow from those, which has made me a much more disciplined student.”
Fleck took linear algebra. And in order to take that class, she had to have taken Advanced Placement Calculus BC by her junior year, with a minimum of a 4 on the AP exam.
Additionally, Fleck had to display a rigorous course load throughout high school and demonstrate success in those courses through her resulting grade point average (GPA).
“This dual enrollment class was one of the many strong factors that determined Tech is where I wanted to spend my college years,” said Fleck, who accepted Georgia Tech’s offer of admission.
“I always knew Tech was an incredibly difficult school, and that intimidated me for a very long time. However, after this class, while it was definitely difficult, I learned that the difficulty was manageable as long as I stayed focused and disciplined in my studies.”
However, Fleck said the professor who taught the class also lessened the stress of the difficulty.
“I loved the way my professor taught,” said Fleck. “I felt like he was very knowledgeable in the subject matter as well as really invested in his students and making sure they have the ability to succeed.
“This all ultimately helped push me to realize that Tech is where I want to spend the next four-ish years.”
Will Nixon, a junior, has also been accepted to take a Georgia Tech computer science distance learning course next spring.
Nixon’s older brother Ben, a recent graduate of Georgia Tech with an electrical engineering degree, says Tech has always been his “ideal school” because of its world-renowned reputation as a top engineering university.
“It is definitely the best option for me since I wish to pursue engineering,” said Nixon. “I believe a degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech will help me get a great job and start a career in a field that has really caught my interest.”
According to school officials, Nixon is one of the school’s top students that has a passion for coding and app development.
Nixon most recently served on a team that created the Trojan Map app, which provides a map to faculty and students to help them find their way around campus.
“It is probably the most ambitious project for Trojan CS to date,” said Robby Blakemore, CHS teacher. “This project had 16 student contributors with roughly 30,000 lines of code.”
