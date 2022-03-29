Four students on Carrollton Junior High School's MATHCOUNTS team advanced to state competition following the team’s strong finish overall in the region championship on Feb. 17, continuing the rich tradition of state representation from CJHS since 1992.
At regionals, held once again virtually, the team had five students place in the top 10 of all competitors in the west Georgia area. Seventh graders Hoyt Herman and Wade Ballard and eighth graders Rory Camp and Grace Russell also qualified to compete at the MATHCOUNTS State Competition held March 21, joining 145 mathletes from 46 schools throughout Georgia.
Team coach is Robin O'Neal, the accelerated math teacher at CJHS and Carrollton Upper Elementary School.
The Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, through its West Georgia chapter, conducts the local competition each year. MATHCOUNTS is a nationwide competition designed for middle grade students to encourage students at this level to strive for excellence in math and science.
