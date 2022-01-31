The Carrollton High School Athletic Booster Club is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 class of inductees into the Carrollton Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding athletic achievement of Carrollton High School graduates. Consideration is given to athletic achievement both during high school years and beyond.
The categories for nomination are as follows:
- Old Timers (Male) — Graduates up to 1997
- Golden Era (Female) — Graduates up to 1997
- Special — A person who has made a special impact on CHS athletics
- Modern (Male) — Graduates from 1997-2017
- Modern (Female) — Graduates from 1997-2017
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. All nominations should include a biography of the athlete’s achievements as well as any supporting information available (such as newspaper articles and photos). All nominations should be sent to this address: Carrollton High School, 201 Trojan Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117 — Attention: Shea Cox; or emailed to shea.cox@carrolltoncityschools.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.