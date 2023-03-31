CHS girls' tennis captures region title; boys finish second

The CHS varsity girls tennis team captured its eighth region title in school history on Thursday night, while the varsity boys finished as runners-up in Region 2-AAAAAAA.
The Lady Trojans defeated East Coweta in the semifinal round of the region tournament 3-0. Number 1 and No. 2 singles Isabella Ellerbee (6-0, 6-2) and Charlotte Collins (6-4, 6-1) won their matches, and at No. 1 doubles Martha Minor/Parker Penley routed their opponents, 6-0, 6-0. In the finals, The Lady Trojans swept Campbell 3-0 with Ellerbee (6-0, 6-0), Collins (6-4, 6-2), and at No. 1 doubles Minor/Penley (6-4, 6-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.