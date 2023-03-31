CHS girls' tennis captures region title; boys finish second

Pictured are the varsity boys and girls tennis teams after the region tournament on Thursday night. The girls captured their eighth region title in school history. The boys finished as runners-up in Region 2 - AAAAAAA. 

 Submitted Photo

The CHS varsity girls tennis team captured its eighth region title in school history on Thursday night, while the varsity boys finished as runners-up in Region 2-AAAAAAA.

The Lady Trojans defeated East Coweta in the semifinal round of the region tournament 3-0. Number 1 and No. 2 singles Isabella Ellerbee (6-0, 6-2) and Charlotte Collins (6-4, 6-1) won their matches, and at No. 1 doubles Martha Minor/Parker Penley routed their opponents, 6-0, 6-0. In the finals, The Lady Trojans swept Campbell 3-0 with Ellerbee (6-0, 6-0), Collins (6-4, 6-2), and at No. 1 doubles Minor/Penley (6-4, 6-2).

Trending Videos