CHS freshmen selected to participate in the GYSO

A Carrollton High School band student recently auditioned for the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra and was selected to participate in the ensemble.
The Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra (GYSO) is the largest program in the southeast and in the top 10 nationally — encompassing five orchestras, a jazz ensemble, a percussion ensemble, flute and clarinet choirs, string symposium, several chamber ensembles, and the GYSO choir.
Founded in 2006, The Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra (GYSO) selects gifted and talented elementary through high school-aged musicians from across the state via competitive auditions.
Emily Hicks, freshman, who currently plays flute in the CHS band, will be joining the GYSO flute and clarinet choir. Hicks will be led by a professional in their field who will provide a comprehensive music experience for students.
“My band directors and private tutor encouraged me to audition,” said Hicks. “But overall, I wanted to audition because I wanted the experience of playing with an orchestra to further my musical abilities.”
As GYSO members, young men and women continue their musical development in nurturing and supportive environment while being expected to perform at the highest level during a full season of concerts.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s auditions were done virtually, which Hick’s said made it even more stressful.
“It was a little stressful because it was on video,” said Hicks. “So, every time I would listen back, I would always hear a little mistake and I would want to redo the video.”
CHS band director, Chris Carr, said he is proud of Hicks for achieving this accomplishment.
“I am very proud of Emily’s participation in GYSO,” said Carr. “Although she is only a freshmen, her participation in a regional youth orchestra demonstrates leadership to her peers.
“In addition, she will have the opportunity to share the experiences she gains through participation with other students, which will add to the overall experience of our program and deepen our musical understanding. I am certain this will have a positive impact on our band program.”
Though it was a little intimidating at first, Hicks said she hopes her experience will encourage her peers to keep practicing and going after their dreams.
“Keep practicing and don’t get encouraged if someone is better than you or can do something that you can’t,” said Hicks. “Instead, let that be your motivation to keep working hard and chasing your dreams.”
