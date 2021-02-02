CHS debate team honors Tanner nurses

As has been the case with all school programs impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Carrollton High School debate team’s normal activities were sidelined or greatly modified, prompting the team’s coach Richard Bracknell to find ways for the program to still build community and create meaningful experiences for the debaters.
“The pandemic has made person-to-person debates impossible as well as ending the debate trips,” said Bracknell. “All of this has been very trying for the debaters.”
In an effort to make the situation more palpable for the students, Bracknell said special activities were developed that linked to significant events such as the Peach State Classic tournament the program hosts and various holidays. For the Martin Luther King Jr. observance, the team focused on service, said Bracknell.
“It was decided that food items for the Little Free Pantry and personal notes for the nurses of Tanner Medical Center would be good projects,” he said. “That was all good until I realized after talking to the director of nursing that there are 1,000 nurses. That’s a lot of notes.”
But the debaters persevered and reached the 1,000-note goal in three days in addition to providing each nurse with a small token of appreciation — a package of Oreo cookies, said Bracknell.
On Wednesday, the team packed up the notes and cookies to donate to Tanner. Emily Talley, vice president of Human Resources for Tanner, and a selection of nurses chosen to represent their organization came to the high school to accept the gifts.
“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank you on behalf of Carrollton City Schools and our community,” said Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus, who attended the presentation. “We are grateful for your dedication and service and are honored to honor you.”
