The Carrollton Recreation Department and Carrollton Junior High School are paving the way for athletes to gain experience at an early age — and the Carrollton High School lacrosse program is capitalizing on building its youth players.
The varsity boys lacrosse team celebrated Youth Night this past Monday in their home match against Northgate. All kids from the Carrollton Recreation Department and Carrollton Junior High participated. They watched the Trojans warm up and welcomed them to the field at game time.
Head coach Zach Gordon was excited to have a nice crowd at the game.
“It was great to see the young Trojan Lacrosse players supporting the high school players last night at youth night,” Coach Gordon stated. “Seeing the program and interest in lacrosse at a young age continue to grow is great for everyone involved. Our varsity team appreciated the young athletes cheering them on during the game, and they hope they could show that during their play.”
The Trojans took care of business dismantling Northgate 18-0. Berry College commit Finny McClendon led the Trojans with five goals and two assists, Will Taylor scored one goal and led the team with five assists, Hutch Jennings had three goals, and Jackson Clifton had one goal and two assists. In addition, Liam Laney had a game-high six ground balls, while Drew Robinson had five ground balls.
On Tuesday, the dominant performance carried over in a 17-0 victory over Whitewater. Montevallo commit Jack Godwin led all scorers with four goals. In addition, Finny McClendon had three goals and two assists, Liam Laney had three goals, Gunter Hamrick and Jackson Clifton had two goals and one assist each, and Will Taylor had one goal with a team-high five assists.
The Trojans are now 6-1 on the season, their best start since 2019 when they started 9-1. They are back in action on Thursday night when they will take on River Ridge on the road at 6:30 p.m.
