CHS Lacrosse Youth Night

The Carrollton's varsity lacrosse team is welcomed to the field by members of the Carrollton Recreation Department ahead of their game against Northgate. The Trojans won on Youth Night 18-0 over the Vikings. 

 Submitted Photo

The Carrollton Recreation Department and Carrollton Junior High School are paving the way for athletes to gain experience at an early age — and the Carrollton High School lacrosse program is capitalizing on building its youth players.

The varsity boys lacrosse team celebrated Youth Night this past Monday in their home match against Northgate. All kids from the Carrollton Recreation Department and Carrollton Junior High participated. They watched the Trojans warm up and welcomed them to the field at game time.

