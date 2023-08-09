SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
A Carrollton High School alum will lead Carrollton Middle School as principal this school year.
Eric Simmons graduated from Carrollton High School in 2003 and has been working for the district for more than a decade. He received his bachelor of arts degree in English from Clayton State University in 2008 before going on to obtain his master of arts in teaching. In 2018, Simmons received his Ed.S in educational leadership from Columbus State University.
Simmons returned to his alma mater in 2011 where he taught English for five years and served as a basketball, track and cross-country coach for three of those years. He transitioned to Carrollton Upper Elementary School in 2016 and has served as an assistant principal for the past six years.
Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus said Simmons has been extremely successful in every position that he has held.
“As a teacher, coach, and administrator, Coach Simmons has demonstrated great judgment, high standards and the ability to get things done,” said Albertus. “We are fortunate to have him on our team.”
Simmons said he is excited for his next chapter at the middle school.
“I am looking forward to establishing positive relationships with the students, families, and staff of CMS,” he said. “Many of the students attended CUES, and it will be great to reconnect with them. There is a phenomenal team in place at CMS .and I can’t wait to collaborate in the pursuit of student success!”
In addition to CMS having a new principal this year, the school will also be in a new location — at the old CUES building.
Simmons said he is looking forward to the next school year in a new building.
“While many of our students are familiar with the layout of the building from their time as CUES students, we have been able to make sure to incorporate all courses and resources necessary to provide a proper middle school experience,” he said.
“Also, we are especially grateful for the work our custodial and maintenance departments have completed over the last several months to ensure our building is ready to receive students and their families for Open House. We have taken the first steps of several exciting additions to come and it has been exciting to watch many hands work together to accomplish our goals,” he added.
Simmons is married to his wife, Janey, who teaches courses in the business pathway at Carrollton High School and serves as head coach of the CHS dance team. They have two children, Davis, 3, and English, 8 months.
