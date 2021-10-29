CHS alumni students create scholarship in honor of debate coach

A new scholarship in the name of Carrollton City Schools' longtime debate coach has been established by the school system's Education Foundation.
Alumni debate students recently established the Richard Bracknell Debate Scholarship to honor Bracknell, the team’s long-time coach.
This scholarship will help support students’ needs within the debate program, such as assistance with expenses for prestigious tournaments, said Laurie Fleck, executive director of the foundation.
“We are excited to offer the Bracknell scholarship to provide additional academic opportunities for students at CHA that will enhance their learning experience,” said Fleck.
“Students who participate in debate reap lifelong benefits, and we look forward to partnering with donors who wish to support CHS and its students this way.”
The school system's Education Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to school needs for almost 30 years, awarding $317,000 in scholarships to 273 students since 2000, when the first award was given.
Bracknell led the program to its first state title in 1987 and has captured 10 more state wins during his tenure— the second highest number of state championships in the school’s history.
“I am profoundly grateful that former debaters want to ensure the rich tradition of the CHS program continues well into the future,” said Bracknell.
Though the program holds numerous state and region titles, its impact goes far beyond the competition tally.
Bracknell amassed national spotlight for the team through participation in prestigious university tournaments such as Columbia and Harvard universities.
Moreover, the program has given students opportunities to learn life skills such as critical thinking and discernment.
Jon Housley, a private investment manager in the Atlanta area, was involved with the debate team in 1985 and wanted to start the scholarship as a way to honor Bracknell.
“My record in debate was pretty dismal. However, through it, I developed the confidence to speak in front of people,” said Housley. “Richard Bracknell has been helping students obtain this confidence at CHS for 35 years. He inspires his students to pursue endeavors that others may not pursue and I want to help inspire this spirit in more students from CHS.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.