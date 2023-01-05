Carrollton High Air Force ROTC Cadet Ivan Ellis awarded scholarship

Carrollton High School Air Force JROTC cadet Ivan Ellis has been named one of 200 recipients of a scholarship valued at approximately $25,000 to attend private pilot training at public/private universities during the summer of 2023. Cadet Ellis is pictured speaking at a Carrollton Dawnbreaker’s Rotary Club meeting earlier this year.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carrollton High School junior Ivan Ellis has been awarded a scholarship to attend private pilot training at a public/private universities during the summer of 2023.

The U.S. Air Force is funding 200 scholarships for Air Force JROTC cadets to attend the flight training schools. 

