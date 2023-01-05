Carrollton High School junior Ivan Ellis has been awarded a scholarship to attend private pilot training at a public/private universities during the summer of 2023.
The U.S. Air Force is funding 200 scholarships for Air Force JROTC cadets to attend the flight training schools.
Lt. Col. Mike Farr said Air Force JROTC Cadet Ellis is worthy of the scholarship.
“I’ve had other cadets who have been selected, attended, and successfully completed the Flight Academy private pilot certificate program in the past, so I know the caliber of person needed,” said Farr. “Cadet Ellis is that person.”
Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded a Private Pilot’s Certification, according to the Air Force University’s website.
The scholarship program is a joint effort between the aerospace industry and the Air Force to address a national pilot shortage. Currently, Boeing predicts an annual need to hire 6,000 civilian pilots a year for the next 20 years. The military needs to quickly push that number beyond 8,000.
Cadet Ellis has hopes to attend the Air Force Academy after high school and is looking forward to the training opportunity this summer.
“I am very excited. This experience will be a way for me to make friends, learn, and set myself on the right track,” he said. “I hope to be able to fly fighter jets for the United States Air Force one day and this training opportunity is the gateway to that goal.”
The scholarship will pay for round-trip airfare, room and board, collegiate academics, and flight hours required to potentially earn a Private Pilot’s Certificate through an in-residence collegiate program that is approximately eight weeks long.
There is no military service commitment or obligation, but students must be AFJROTC cadets in active or reserve status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.