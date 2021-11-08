CHS Air Force JROTC will soon host annual veterans recognition program

The Air Force JROTC at Carrollton High School will hold its annual veterans recognition program on Veterans Day.
This tradition has been a part of the JROTC program since its inception at CHS in 2006.
It is cadet-run, with 9th through 12th grade students speaking throughout and performing at all of the event sessions.
Additionally, the cadets will showcase their drill team, there will be a performance by the choral group as well as patriotic music playing during the event by the CJHS band.
City school officials told the Times-Georgian on Monday that the JROTC cadets encouraged Carrollton City Schools families to participate by registering their veteran family members to be included in the six recognition events held that day.
The first two sessions will be held at Carrollton Elementary School. The first session begins at 8:30 a.m., and the second session begins at 9:20 a.m.
The third session will take place at Carrollton High School (11th/12th grade) and will begin at 10 a.m. The fourth session will take place at Carrollton Upper Elementary School and will begin at noon.
The fifth session will take place at Carrollton High School (9th/10th grade) and will begin at 2:20 p.m.
According to city school officials, a total of 700 individuals have already registered to be recognized.
“As of now, it is too late to add any other veteran names to our program for special recognition,” said Cali Jones, community engagement coordinator at CHS . “We have collected 700 names of living and deceased veterans — either CCS employees or their family members, and/or student family members.
“These names will be reflected on a poster outside of the main gym entrance and displayed in the event’s bulletin/pamphlet.
Mark Albertus, superintendent, said that this has always been an enjoyable event, not only for the student, but the community.
“This has been a well-received tradition for more than a decade,” said Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent. “Our families appreciate the efforts of the cadets and enjoy attending the ceremonies to see their loved ones honored.”
