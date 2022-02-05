Christy Lynn Pierce, 51, of Wedowee, Alabama, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and service will be on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Roopville Road Baptist Church building fund, 835 N. Highway 27, Roopville, Georgia 30170.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
