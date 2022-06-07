Christy Leigh Murphy Cash, 47, of Bremen, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in East Point, Georgia, on Aug. 7, 1974, the daughter of Debra Rooks and the late William “Bill” Rooks of Temple, Georgia, and Pat Murphy of Gainesville, Georgia.
She was a member of Covenant Life Church of God, and she was a kindergarten teacher at Jones Elementary School.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Mitchell E. Cash, Jr.; children, Andrew McInvale, of Bremen, Alyson McInvale, of Bremen, Kirstie Butler (Zach), of Bremen, Chelsey Arp (Matt), of Buchanan, and Brandon Cash (Jessica), of Bremen; grandchildren, Kaiden, Paizlee, Mitchell, Landon, Brooks, Iris, and Stetson.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Covenant Life Church of God with Pastor John Butler officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Life Church of God (Jericho Project), the Kindergarten Fund at Jones Elementary School in Bremen, or the House of Cherith in Atlanta.
Share thought and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.