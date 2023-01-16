Christy Ann Jenkins

Mrs. Christy Ann (Carroll) Jenkins, age 41, of Carrollton passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was born in Marietta on Saturday, May 15, 1981.
Mrs. Jenkins made her career as a Care Giver. Her love for God was above all. She loved giving to others, taking her grandkids to the park, and being surrounded by her family. Christy enjoyed the simple aspects of life, going shopping, keeping a clean house, eating junk food and sweets, watching scary videos, munching on ice, being pretty and going to tanning beds and having her nails done, playing scratch-offs, going thrift shopping and getting deals. She also enjoyed taking pictures of her loved ones and was an avid Mickey Mouse enthusiast. There was never a dull moment with Christy, she was full of life, never met a stranger, she would give others chances, and was very honest and to the point. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing. She also sang in the Choir at Church. Most importantly Christy loved her family with her whole heart.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Robert Lee Jenkins of Carrollton; her sons, Tommy Jenkins and his fiancée, Crystal Dunning of Carrollton, Levi Jenkins and his fiancée, Cassie Sartain of Pendergrass, Garrett Jenkins of Pendergrass, and Cain Jenkins and his fiancée, Bailey Scarbrough of Carrollton; her daughters, Taylor Collins of Bowdon, Katlynn Gaines and her husband, Avery Gaines of Bowdon and Brianna Blair of Douglasville; her mother, Rosa Lee Carroll of Carrollton; her father, Kenneth Phillips of Carrollton; her brother, Lee Phillips of Carrollton; her sister, Misty Lee Carroll of Bowdon; her grandchildren, Sadie Jenkins, Brooklynn Jenkins, Caden Jenkins, Knox Jenkins, Luke Collins, Noah Collins, Oak Hayes, Kennedy Sanders, Marlee Gaines, Grayson Gaines, Ares Hernandez and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Doug Bingham officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, prior to the service, from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour. In accordance with Mrs. Jenkins’ wishes, she will be cremated following the funeral service. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Christy Jenkins, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.