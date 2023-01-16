Christy Ann Jenkins

Mrs. Christy Ann (Carroll) Jenkins, age 41, of Carrollton passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was born in Marietta on Saturday, May 15, 1981.

Mrs. Jenkins made her career as a Care Giver. Her love for God was above all. She loved giving to others, taking her grandkids to the park, and being surrounded by her family. Christy enjoyed the simple aspects of life, going shopping, keeping a clean house, eating junk food and sweets, watching scary videos, munching on ice, being pretty and going to tanning beds and having her nails done, playing scratch-offs, going thrift shopping and getting deals. She also enjoyed taking pictures of her loved ones and was an avid Mickey Mouse enthusiast. There was never a dull moment with Christy, she was full of life, never met a stranger, she would give others chances, and was very honest and to the point. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing. She also sang in the Choir at Church. Most importantly Christy loved her family with her whole heart.

To send flowers to the family of Christy Jenkins, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
2:00PM-5:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service
421 Sage St.
Temple, GA 30179
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
5:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel
421 Sage Street
Temple, GA 30179
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

