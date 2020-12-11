Christopher Woodgett, 53, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Dec. 3, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. Georgia time at Pine Flat Primitive Baptist Church, 194 County Road 892, Wedowee, Alabama.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
