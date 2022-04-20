Christopher Dale “Chris” Noles, 52, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
Born on July 2, 1969, in LaGrange, Chris lived in Carrollton most of his life and worked as a truck driver.
He enjoyed any outdoor activity
and especially
loved hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife, Shelby Noles of Carrollton; son, Jacob Aaron Noles and his wife, Heather of Graham, Ala.; stepson, Daniel Sams of Carrollton; grandchildren, Trey Bonner, Bella Bonner, Kasey Bonner, Roean Sams, Bohdi Sams; his mother, Beverly Pitts Noles of Carrollton; half-sister, Nikki Noles of Panama City, Fla.; half-brother, Troy Noles of Five Points, Ala.
He was preceded
in death by his
father, Jimmy Hubert Noles.
A celebration of
life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the chapel
of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home in Hogansville, with the Rev. James Parks officiating.
The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Dr., Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com.
