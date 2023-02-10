Christopher Freddie Nixon, age 61, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. He was born November 21, 1961, in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late Buford Lee Nixon and Dolly Beatrice Wadsworth Nixon.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Vicky Jones, Karen Nixon, and Bonnie Noles; brothers, Marion Nixon, Ralph Nixon, Joey Nixon, Anthony Nixon, and Steve Nixon; six nephews and one niece.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Saturday, February 11, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Feb 12
Funeral
Sunday, February 12, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
