Christopher Freddie Nixon, age 61, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. He was born November 21, 1961, in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late Buford Lee Nixon and Dolly Beatrice Wadsworth Nixon.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Vicky Jones, Karen Nixon, and Bonnie Noles; brothers, Marion Nixon, Ralph Nixon, Joey Nixon, Anthony Nixon, and Steve Nixon; six nephews and one niece.
In addition to his parents, he was welcomed into Heaven by his brother, Buddy Robert Nixon.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Star of Bethlehem Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Sam Jones, David Jones, Kenneth Jones, Michael Jones, Anthony Nixon, Justin Jones, and Tommy Jones.
