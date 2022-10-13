Mr. Christopher Dobbs, age 36, of Villa Rica  died on October 11, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday October 15, 2022 at noon at Marvelous Light Christian Ministries, 2160 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, Ga., Overseer James E Chandler, Sr., Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park, Carrollton. Viewing will be Friday October 14, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Dobbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos