Mr. Christopher “Chris” Lee Hanson, age 44, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023.
He was born September 4, 1978, the son of Jeanne Booth Hanson, Carrollton, Ga. and Donald “Don” Graham Hanson, Senoia, Ga.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 7:20 am
Chris served his country in the United States Navy and most recently worked on the assembly line at Yachiyo Manufacturing in Carrollton, Ga.
He loved geology, was an avid rock collector, and enjoyed caving.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Steven Daniel Hanson, Levi Wyatt Hanson, and Conner Douglas Hanson, West Point, Ga.; brother & sister-in-law, Chance & Virginia “Ginny” Brown, Bowdon, Ga.; best friend, Sharon Worthington, Carrollton, Ga.; aunts & uncles, John Hardy, Hopkinsville, Ky., Patricia “Pat” & Samuel “Sam” Telford, Marion Junction, AL, Linda & Hugo DeAngelis, Dunlap, Tenn., Linda Booth, Hopkinsville, Ky., James “Buddy” Hanson, Fayetteville, Ga., and Constance “Connie” & David Callahan, Tyrone, Ga.; and cousins, Daphne Hardy, Hopkinsville, Ky., Michelle & Steven Scheer, Selma, Ala., Stephanie & Justice Day, Hopkinsville, Ky., Jeffrey DeAngelis, Mishawaka, Ind., Philip DeAngelis, Mishawaka, IN, Jennifer & Jake Argo, Oxford, Ala., Melissa & Jon Gordon, Troy, Ala., Mike & Jeab Hanson, Panama City, Fla., Ronnie Hanson, Fayetteville, Ga., Debbie & Steven Sharp, Senoia, Ga., and Jeff Callahan, Tyrone, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles, Ann Hardy, Hopkinsville, Ky., William “Bud” & Sue Anna Booth, Big Rock, Tenn., Lee Isaac Booth, Hopkinsville, Ky., and Linda Hanson, Fayetteville, Ga.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. Wally Dedman and Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. The United States Navy will render Military Honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors, Tunnels2Towers, or Disabled Veterans.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
