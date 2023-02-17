Mr. Christopher Carter, age 50, of Carrollton, GA died on February 13, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday February 21, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday February 20, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Dementia-stricken Bruce Willis ‘misfired gun on film set as brain condition worsened’
- Gigi Hadid in therapy as she grapples with fame
- More Kris Jenner engagement rumours as new ring valued at $1.2m
- Liam Neeson blasts Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ spin-offs: ‘They’ve robbed the movies of their magic!’
- Reports: Commanders hire Eric Bieniemy as OC, assistant head coach
- ‘Blood & Treasure’ Canceled After 2 Seasons
- Federal government to send medical experts to site of Ohio train derailment
- Matthew Slater, Patriots’ ST captain, returning for 16th season
Most Popular
Articles
- Haralson County dealer arrested in Meth bust
- CPD investigates threat at Carrollton JHS
- Joseph Ronald Burson
- Villa Rica puts into place Urban Camping and Shopping Cart ordinance
- David Edwin Lyle
- Report: Commanders closing in on Eric Bieniemy as OC
- Bremen man found guilty for 2020 murder
- Atlanta woman charged with September theft
- Sgt. Terry Thompson
- HCSO looking for alleged Carrollton thief
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.