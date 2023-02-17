Mr. Christopher Carter, age 50, of Carrollton, GA died on February 13, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday February 21, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday February 20, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

