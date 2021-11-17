Christopher Thomas Carroll, of Villa Rica, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at a healthcare facility.
He was born in Austell, Georgia, on Aug. 10, 1985, son of Thomas Anson Carroll and Karen Elizabeth Coffey.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Temple and was self employed in the construction industry.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Aiden Christopher Carroll, of Villa Rica, Mia Renee Carroll, of Topeka, Kansas, and Elijah Williams, of Canton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tiffany and John Robinson, of Villa Rica, Stacy and Rob Lewis, of Temple, and Kelly and Greg Walker, of Villa Rica; and grandmother, Willa Carter.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Hightower’s chapel with Reverend Mark Haney officiating. Music will be provided by Katie King and Shawn Sweeney. Kody Walker, John Austin Robinson, T.J. Robinson, Aiden Carroll, Wesley Johnson and Chris R. Carroll will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Temple First Baptist Youth Group.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.