Carrollton's First Christian Church will present “Christmas with The Chosen” on Sunday, December 12 at 3 p.m. and Monday, December 13 at 6 p.m. in the church's Family Life Center.
The special Christmas event is being offered only in select theaters and exclusive host sites. There is no other showing presently planned for West Georgia
To launch the Christmas season this year, The Chosen created a special episode about the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph. An extraordinary lineup of musicians perform both new and classic Christmas songs from the set of The Chosen, including Phil Wickham and For King & Country.
The church extends and invitation to bring family and friends to watch "The Chosen" for a brand-new episode. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for children.
First Christian Church is located at 306 College Street in Carrollton.
