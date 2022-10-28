Early Christmas gift shopping?

Early Christmas git shopping? Visit the the annual "Small Packages Show" at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, November 3 – December 15, that will feature art  likely to fit in a gift box

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Featuring works likely to fit in a gift box, the annual "Small Packages Show"  kicks off the Carrollton Center for the Arts’ Christmas season, November 3 – December 15.

During the show, holiday shoppers can buy original artwork. These works, created by members of the Carrollton Artist Guild, fit within a cubic foot of space and come in a variety of media and styles.

