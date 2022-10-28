Featuring works likely to fit in a gift box, the annual "Small Packages Show" kicks off the Carrollton Center for the Arts’ Christmas season, November 3 – December 15.
During the show, holiday shoppers can buy original artwork. These works, created by members of the Carrollton Artist Guild, fit within a cubic foot of space and come in a variety of media and styles.
Alsd, Carrollton Writers Guild members’ books, poems and other writings will be available at the show.
“I believe it is important to shop local, and we should remember our local artists and writers when thinking about gifts for family and friends,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman.
“All of these items are original pieces, created here in Carroll County. Every year, I purchase presents and am always proud to share with my loved ones information about the artists whose work I selected that year for gifts,” Chapman added.
All purchased artwork may be taken home immediately.
“We are excited to have the exhibit back on display,” Visual Arts Coordinator Marcella Kuykendall said.
“I am always delighted by the cool, festive and beautiful items that come from the members of the artist and writers guilds, and, because of the show, I can enjoy art and go shopping at the same time, so what's not to look forward to?” Kuykendall noted.
Also on display at the center are the Season’s Greetings Cards and Playing With Art exhibitions. A reception celebrating all three exhibitions will be held November 3, from 5 – 7 pm.
What: Small Packages Exhibition
When: November 3 – December 15, Opening Reception: November 3, 5 – 7 pm
Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St.
