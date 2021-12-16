I dragged myself into my hotel room and flopped on my bed, too tired to take off my shoes. For four days I’d run myself ragged on the floor of a big hardware expo, trying to keep schedules straight and making sure 20-plus sales reps got on stage when they needed to be. Keeping up with that many different people on an expo floor as big as several football fields is like herding cats. After that kind of day, I longed for a walk to the lake with Johnny and our dogs. I wanted to feel the cool wind on my face. I wished I could watch for the coming of Christmas… over tranquil waters.
But I was stuck in downtown Atlanta. It was only seven o’clock at night, but I was so tired, it felt like midnight. I considered reading the novel I had packed for the trip, but a murder mystery held no charm after a day of wanting to strangle sales people.
I picked up the remote and turned it on. News was grim, as usual. The commercials reminded me so much of the shiny, garish demos that I’d left at the expo, I couldn’t bear to watch them. I turned off the idiot box and sat on the bed. Outside, I heard the city gearing up its evening dance and realized that the real show was going on outside my window.
I opened the curtains, discovering a floor to ceiling view of the city at night. Strings of streetlights stretched like pearls. Cars moved up and down the busy streets below, their headlights smearing their own string of yellow light. On the other side of the street, taillights smeared red, marking cars going home for the night.
I watched all this for a minute before I discovered it was cold next to the window. My breath fogged the glass. So I drug the little hotel couch across the room and pulled it in front of the window. From the bed, I pulled an eiderdown comforter off and wrapped myself in it. I settled in to take in the landscape.
From the 25th floor, I could see the tops of old buildings. They were squatty in the midst of the newer models. Their architecture, once the height of fashion, was now quaint with their scallops and ornate granite draperies. Next to them stood a modern hotel. I could tell it was a hotel because in each window the television was placed in exactly the same place. Blue spots of light shone out of the grid of windows, flickering in unison like primitive hearths from long ago.
One glass-clad building stretched far into the sky. The top of it was lit by spotlights. Rising from the top of it there was a structure that looked like an ancient Greek temple. I wondered why the temple up there had been built…maybe to worship the gods of Commerce? High above its stone arches I could see, in the dark sky, a handful of stars that were bright enough to be seen above the glare of the city.
I looked east, beyond the tall buildings, to the place where I knew Stone Mountain stood. It was a true old-timer in the Atlanta skyline. The massive swell of granite was obscured by darkness and I imagined it rising like the back of a great, gray whale out of the sea of the earth. All around, radio towers blinked like a string of Christmas lights, broadcasting a festive warning.
Below I saw the neon sign of the Hard Rock Café winking and blinking, cajoling dollars out of tourist’s pockets. Farther below, people walked briskly down the sidewalk, some in groups, some alone, all pushing against December’s gusty winds. Traffic lights stopped their progress and they stood shivering on the corner, until a green light allowed them to continue.
A police car raced by. Blue lights flashed urgently. I wondered who was in trouble. Another followed… safety in numbers. From my perch behind thick glass, I could barely hear the siren. From up there, the city looked clean and bright. There were no hungry people asking for a handout. There were no people struggling with mental health, talking to themselves. From up there, the city was untouched by crime. It was like a snow-globe filled with light instead of powdery snow.
Peering as far as I could over the sill of the window, I could see an atrium, a roof of glass steamed by the heated pool beneath it. The panes were fogged, but I could still see the flickering blue of the water. Around it, chaise lounges rested in a straight line, empty for the night. Striped towels waited, draped on their backs, handy for early morning swimmers who had to get in a few laps before the start of their busy days.
I looked again at roof of the atrium, amazed at the steel girders that supported the weight of the glass. It looked like the beams of a ship and the shadows of them fell dark against the pale blue water. Underneath the surface of the pool, white lights shone, twinkling like stars. I watched them for a moment, watched them moving as the water rippled above. Then I realized, my earlier wish had been granted. I was in fact watching the coming of Christmas… over tranquil waters.
