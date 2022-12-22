This year Hanukkah began on the evening of December 18. The Jewish day begins in the evening because Genesis describes the pattern of time, “And there was evening, and there was morning . . . .” Hanukkah celebrates the miracle of the oil that burned for eight days at the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd century BCE. With just enough oil for one day, the Jewish leaders lit the temple lamp and prayed. According to the Talmud, the lamp stayed illuminated for eight days.
As a child, I was a little jealous of my Jewish friends who had eight days of Hanukkah gifts. We had just one. Later, when I understood that the 12 days of Christmas started on December 25 and ended on January 6, I wondered why Christians didn’t milk that schedule for more gifts. Still, there were days when I wondered why God hadn’t created me Jewish. My friend Bobbie Goldberg had more holidays that were excused absences from school. Of course, I would have also spent three afternoons a week in Hebrew school. Maybe God knew that Hebrew was not my cup of tea.
As these two holy traditions overlap this year, I think about the land and the people whose lives have been intertwined for over 2000 years. In Bethlehem, where Jesus was born into a good Jewish family, the Church of the Nativity is a UNESCO World Heritage site jointly maintained by the Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Armenian Apostolic churches. Bethlehem is located in the West Bank, an area controlled by the mostly Muslim Palestinian authority. The Palestinian Christian community, while small in comparison, is the oldest Christian community in the world. On Christmas Eve, they gather next door at St. Catherine’s for a mass that is broadcast across the world. At the end of the mass, the priest leads a procession to the Church of the Nativity. On this holy night, everyone is invited to see the place where Jesus was born, now marked by a 14-point silver star in the floor of the Grotto of the Nativity.
Like countless pilgrims through the centuries, I’ve been to Bethlehem, descended the stone stairs to the grotto, and knelt at that star. But you don’t have to go to Bethlehem to experience the birthplace of Jesus. Christians believe that Jesus is born anew in our hearts and in our community whenever faith leads us to love one another. We celebrate the birth of Jesus each year because God continues to come into the world and into the lives of those who have hope for a miracle. Both Jews and Christians share in the hope of the Messiah who brings salvation to all the nations. Our common historical and faith connections are intertwined in this holy season. We light our menorahs and Advent wreaths to welcome the hope of Emmanuel, God with us, and to pray that the divine light shines through the darkness of the world.
My prayer for every human being, regardless of faith or tradition, is that the shared stories of Hanukkah and Christmas invite all of us to consider where the impossible becomes possible with God. I have witnessed lives turned around, healing against impossible odds, and relationships renewed. A miracle is just a place and time when the divine power of God’s love overshadows grief, loss, fear, anxiety, and hopelessness. When we trust in God’s love for us beyond all measure, then miracles happen. The stories of God making a way out of no way or multiplying something small into something plentiful are the miracles of the biblical witness that with God, nothing is impossible. On this Christmas Eve, for Mary and Joseph and for all of us who believe, the miracle of faith leads us to a manger where a baby is being born who will change the world. That change starts with us, in our hearts and spirits, and the miracle is that that it happens again and again. With the angels we sing, “Gloria in excelsis Deo!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.