This year Hanukkah began on the evening of December 18. The Jewish day begins in the evening because Genesis describes the pattern of time, “And there was evening, and there was morning . . . .” Hanukkah celebrates the miracle of the oil that burned for eight days at the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd century BCE. With just enough oil for one day, the Jewish leaders lit the temple lamp and prayed. According to the Talmud, the lamp stayed illuminated for eight days.

As a child, I was a little jealous of my Jewish friends who had eight days of Hanukkah gifts. We had just one. Later, when I understood that the 12 days of Christmas started on December 25 and ended on January 6, I wondered why Christians didn’t milk that schedule for more gifts. Still, there were days when I wondered why God hadn’t created me Jewish. My friend Bobbie Goldberg had more holidays that were excused absences from school. Of course, I would have also spent three afternoons a week in Hebrew school. Maybe God knew that Hebrew was not my cup of tea.

