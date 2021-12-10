A local family's Christmas display of lights was threatened to be shut off by a possible "grinch" this week.
However, an outpouring of public outcry has restored the glow on Horsley Mill Road.
For the past 16 years, David and Cathy Nichols have adorned their home and surrounding trees and shrubs on Carrollton's Horsley Mill Road with thousands of Christmas lights, played yuletide music and displayed beloved Christmas movies on a large outdoor screen. Beginning in July each year Nichols starts pulling out boxes of lights and other Christmas display items from storage and gradually begins preparations for the next Christmas display.
The scene annually attracts a stream of onlookers who either drive by slowly to view the colorful display from the road or park and briefly stroll through Nichols' brightly lighted front yard. Featured are multiple displays and even a small snow-making machine under which children can frolic and reach for flakes.
However, earlier this week the Nichols thought they may have to pull the plug on the colorful holiday display after being served a "Notice of Inspection" from a pair of officers representing Carroll County Code Enforcement. He was ordered to either shut it down or face a fine. The notice cited two ordinances, Section 60.2-Mass Gatherings and Section 66.68-Nuisance Violations.
A new neighbor's complaint precipitated the official notice, according to Nichols.
"We couldn't afford to pay a fine, so we were going shut it down," Nichols said.
However, the power of social media came to the rescue for the Nichols family after he posted what had happened on his Facebook page. Hundreds of responses from irate local citizens poured forth.
Also, a petition was started in the hopes of gathering as many as 500 names. More than 2,500 people signed the on-line petition.
The Atlanta television media even got involved as three stations sent crews to Carrollton to tape segments about the Carrollton family's battle with the Carrollton scrooge that were later aired on their evening newscasts.
Because of the outpouring of public support, county officials rescinded the order and the "Nichols Family Light Show" continues to burn brightly atop and around their home each evening.
"The amount of support that we received has been overwhelming," Nichols said Thursday, "and it has really meant a lot to us. It says a lot about most folks and the true spirit of Christmas."
Nichols explained that the annual Christmas project originally started on a small scale.
"It was just something for our kids, family members, and friends to enjoy," he explained, "but we have added things each year, and it has grown.
"We don't have plans to make it any bigger though," he added.
The "Nichols Family Christmas Light Show" runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays and weekdays. It is located at 504 Horsley Mill Road off Highway 166 in Carrollton.
