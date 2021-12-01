The Carrollton Center for the Arts will be filled with the songs and sounds of the season for the next two weeks as they present three concerts that have become local Christmas traditions.
“Each year, these concerts by the Community Chorus, Jazz Orchestra and Wind Ensemble put us right in the Christmas spirit,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “These shows are perfect outings for the entire family.”
The Carroll County Community Chorus kicks off the trio of shows with Christmas in Carrollton, December 10 – 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night with a 4:00 p.m. matinee on December 11. The chorus will perform classics such as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" and "O Holy Night” and some new original compositions. Tickets are $10.
“This year I selected three orchestrated anthems by Ed Hogan that are beautiful,” said the chorus’ director, Jack Gantt. ”Of course, we will also have our traditional holiday classics, but the concert will introduce some new holiday selections the audience with love.”
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble presents its Christmas Concert, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. The ensemble’s show features sentimental favorites like “White Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.” As in years past, Conductor Terry Lowry will play audience requests on the piano. Tickets are $10.
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra’s Christmas with All That Jazz rounds out the seasonal concert series, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. Some of the Southeast's finest jazz musicians present big band arrangements of classics such as "Let it Snow," "Jingle Bells," "We Three Kings" and "Auld Lang Syne." Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those 12 and younger.
“This concert is a must-see for the entire family and is sure to sell out, so get your tickets today,” said Lowry.
Tickets for these performances can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at (770) 838-1083 or at the Center for the Arts box office at 251 Alabama Street in Carrollton.
