Christine Steffy

Mrs. Christine Joanne Cable Steffy, 53, of Villa Rica, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
She was born on July 10, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Mr. Robert William Cable and the late Mrs. Judy Ann Lewis Cable.
She was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved her family dearly.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jason Edward Steffy.
She is survived by her, mother, Beverly J. Cable, of Villa Rica; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte J. and Scott Thomas, of Villa Rica; brothers and sister-in-law, Bruce J. and Tammy Cable, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Robert V. Cable, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial service was conducted from 256 Hampton Oaks Circle in Villa Rica on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements; 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.