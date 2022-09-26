Christine Stargen Hendrix

Funeral services for Christine Stargen Hendrix age 92 of Carrollton Ga. will be Tuesday, September 27 at noon at the First Baptist church located at 563 Old Bremen Road, Carrollton. Dr. Cedric Duncan, Pastor. Visitation will be Monday September 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Funeral home. The Interment will be at the Carrollton City Cemetery located on Alabama St. Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 W Center St. Carrollton GA 30117. Ph. 678-664-0410.

To plant a tree in memory of Christine Hendrix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos