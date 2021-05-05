Ms. Christine Steenrod DeBorde, 59, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1961, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Paul Clark Steenrod and Mrs. Dorothy Ann Ennis Stevens.
Ms. DeBorde was a 1979 graduate of Douglas County High School and went on to graduate third in her class with honors from DeVry as an electronic technician.
She worked for over 10 years as an activities coordinator for Valley Rescue Mission, formerly known as Damascus Women’s and Children’s Shelter.
Ms. DeBorde loved helping people at the shelter and sharing her faith. She touched many lives and a holiday, March 30, has been named in her honor in Columbus, Georgia, for all of her community work at the shelter.
She enjoyed playing with and creating arts and crafts with her grandchildren. Ms. DeBorde was known as “Memaw” by everyone.
In addition to her father, Ms. DeBorde was preceded in death by her daughter, Alicia Denise McEntyre.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Aimee and David King, of Temple, and Stacy McEntyre, of Fruithurst, Alabama; her son and daughter-in-law, Waide and Brittany McEntyre, of Blairsville; her mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Bill Stevens; her sisters and brother-in-law, Angie McCurdy, of Acworth, and Laura and Mike Mabe, of Villa Rica; brother and sister-in-law, Paul Joseph “Joe” and Karen Steenrod, of Douglasville; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with speakers, Laura Mabe and Brandon Reed.
In accordance with Ms. DeBorde’s wishes, she will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations in memory of Christine DeBorde to Valley Rescue Mission, 1200 11th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements 770-459-3694.
