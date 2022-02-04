The UWG men’s basketball team will look to bounce back from their first loss in exactly one month when they host the Christian Brothers Buccaneers on Saturday for a 4 p.m. conference matchup.
West Georgia (10-10, 7-6 GSC) comes into Saturday’s contest following an 80-74 loss to Union on Wednesday while Christian Brothers (8-12, 5-9 GSC) comes in following a 69-68 loss to Montevallo on Saturday that snapped their three-game winning streak.
West Georgia is averaging 73.5 points per game on the year, good for eighth in the Gulf South Conference. The Wolves are giving up 72.8 points per game which is also good for eighth in the league. Christian Brothers is averaging 68 points per game which ranks 11th in the conference while also allowing 68 points per game which ranks second.
Saturday’s matchup between the Wolves and the Bucs will be the 29th meeting between the two GSC teams. Christian Brothers leads the all-time series 18-10 with the last meeting coming earlier this season where CBU took a narrow 69-65 win over UWG. In the game, West Georgia struggled offensively as they shot 39% from the field and 30% from three while Christian Brothers shot 49.2% from the field and a season-high 57% from three. Kadeim Jones finished with a team-high 15 points while Jalen Sasser posted his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
In Wednesday’s loss to Union, guard Kadeim Jones blew past 1,000 career points. Jones becomes the 13th player in school history to hit 1,000 career points and joins, teammate, Michael Zabetakis in the exclusive club. Jones and Zabetakis become the first pair of teammates to reach 1,000 career points in the same season since Darion Richardson and Stanley Brewer who did it in 1981.
After a game-high 24-point performance on Wednesday, guard Seth Brown-Carter is now the team’s leading scorer with 14.7 points per game. Brown-Carter has been an electric and efficient scorer all season for the Wolves as his 46.2% field goal percentage ranks first amongst all guards on the team. The senior is also a lethal three-point shooter as he’s hit at least one three-pointer in 19 of the 20 games this season. Brown-Carter is shooting 42.3% from three this year which easily leads the team and sits him third in the conference.
Christian Brothers is led by freshman Daniel Loos and junior Christian Jones. Loos is a 6’6” forward who leads the Bucs in scoring with 12.3 points per game while grabbing 4.8 rebounds per game on 60% shooting. In the first game against West Georgia, Loos finished with 20 points and nine rebounds on 71% shooting.
Jones is a 6’3” guard who averages 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Jones is one of the best rebounding guards in the conference as his 16-rebound performance against AUM, earlier this season, sits third in the conference for the most rebounds in a single game. UWG held Jones to nine points and four turnovers in their first meeting.
Nick Deifel and Aiden Ruthsatz are also averaging double-digit points for Christian Brothers. Deifel is a 6’3” guard who averages 11.6 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game. Deifel comes into Saturday’s game in the midst of his best offensive stretch of the season as the senior has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games. Ruthsatz is a 5’9” sharpshooter for the Bucs who is averaging 11 points per game.
In the first 13 games of the season, Ruthsatz shot 42% from three, including a 33-point performance against Mississippi College where he made a season-high seven threes. Since then, the senior guard has shot 16% from three which has dropped his three-point percentage to 35%. In the first game against the Wolves, Ruthsatz dropped 12 points and a game-high seven assists.
Tip-off for Saturday’s game is set for 4 p.m.
