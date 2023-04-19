Mr. Chris Wilkinson, age 61 of Temple, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Mr. Chris Wilkinson, age 61 of Temple, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Brother Tim Garner and Rev. Richard Wilkins officiating.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica, in charge of arrangements.
