My childhood was a trickling creek that broke free from the Southern Gothic upbringing of our Father. There were remnants in my memory, backroads, dark and scary places and people that were at the fringe of our lives. The murky, foggy vestiges of the old South where the poorest of both blacks and whites mutely crossed paths, even though the class system still reigned with its unwritten rules and presumptions, we were descended from the humblest of places.

I never had to suffer as my Daddy had done in our clean, secure but very simple home, but I was intimately acquainted with the dirt, the grease, and the ditches that came before us, that indeed made us. I and my siblings were blessed. We inherited the hope that comes with two parents whose aim was to dig in and make a better way for their children. At the same time, we inherited the blessing of two folks whose honesty put us squarely in the reality of our station. There were no false airs and no seeing ourselves as better than.

