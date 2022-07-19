There's nothing like having an event that gets me to clean up my house. And even then, I rush around like a mad woman at the last minute to get it done.

We had a baby shower for our upcoming sugar dumplin' Matthias Slate Norton. He is due to arrive sometime in early September but probably more like late August if his three siblings' entries are any indicator. His Mama looked serene and happy, aunts and all the cousin girls were giddy to be included in the festivities. We had all the requisite cool dishes in the sweltering heat: chicken salad, fruit salad, veggies with ranch, a yummy fruit trifle with angel food cake, and cool cheese slices along with plenty of sweet iced tea and water with lime wedges.

