There's nothing like having an event that gets me to clean up my house. And even then, I rush around like a mad woman at the last minute to get it done.
We had a baby shower for our upcoming sugar dumplin' Matthias Slate Norton. He is due to arrive sometime in early September but probably more like late August if his three siblings' entries are any indicator. His Mama looked serene and happy, aunts and all the cousin girls were giddy to be included in the festivities. We had all the requisite cool dishes in the sweltering heat: chicken salad, fruit salad, veggies with ranch, a yummy fruit trifle with angel food cake, and cool cheese slices along with plenty of sweet iced tea and water with lime wedges.
I love me a baby shower in the deep South in the summertime. It speaks of magnolias, humidity, and lots of hope. I'm now one of the old tribe, and I wear it with pride. What a joy to carry on a long tradition of welcoming these dear babies into the world.
I must speak about the chicken salad though. It's an ancient recipe, tried and true, that my family has loved and begged for in years past. I usually do the lazy thing and throw a family pack of pre-boned chicken tenders in the crockpot, cook it and then commence with all the chopping. There's almonds, celery, grapes, water chestnuts, pineapple, and sauce.
It's exhausting. So who wants to bone a hen, which is in itself so disgusting, anyway? But this time, I put a whole chicken in the pot and let her baste and simmer with all the spices. I spent time pulling it apart and picking out all the little juicy pieces and when the chicken salad arrived at the party, it was primo.
I noticed it at first bite, and my daughter noted that my more recent efforts at chicken salad—before this one—had been lacking though she had not wanted to say anything. I was aghast but decided that no more shortcuts were to be taken in the future. It was that good. There was a nice big bowl left in the refrigerator, but it's all gone now. I don't believe Ken got any. He usually asks for the "Sampla"—the sampler for those who aren't from east Georgia—platter when I go to or host any shower or women's event.
2 cups cooked chopped chicken
1/2 cups slivered almonds, toasted
1/2 lb. seedless grapes, halved
1/4 cups sliced water chestnuts
8 oz drained pineapple chunks, halved
1/2 to 3/4 cups Dukes mayonnaise
1 tsp curry powder (or to taste)
Combine first 5 ingredients. Mix mayo, soy sauce, lemon juice, and curry. Add to first mixture. Put pineapple on top and chill.
