New Chick-fil-A in Carrollton opens with ribbon cutting

Mr. and Mrs. David Daniels (center) cut the ceremonial ribbon Thursday morning to officially open the new Chick-fil-A in Carrollton as family and friends looked on. The previous facility that was built in 2001 at 316 South Park Street in Carrollton was razed in March. The new and improved restaurant re-opened to a covey of faithful patrons as the spelling-challenged "Eat Mor Chikin" cows looked on.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

Build it and they will come!

Or actually rebuild it, and they will return!

