And indeed did the chicken sandwich and biscuit lovers excitedly return Thursday morning when the sparkling new Chick-fil-A opened its doors on the site of Carrollton's first Truett Cathy inspired franchise store that was built 31 years ago at the corner of Central High Road and South Park Street.
Owner David Daniels, who has been with the hugely popular restaurant chain for 36 years, said after the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony arranged by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce that Thursday was the 44th opening with which he has been associated.
"It's more than just about chicken sandwiches, and of course, we think we serve the best," Daniels said, "but it's more about continuing to leave a legacy in the community."
"Mr. Cathy built our company on Christian principles and a love for our country," Daniels noted as he introduced his pastor, Todd Wright of Midway Church, who opened the ceremony with a prayer.
Then, a huge American flag was raised on a towering flag pole by Central High School Junior ROTC Color Guard as the National Anthem was sung.
Many loyal customers, who make regular morning chicken biscuit and coffee stops at the Highway 27 location, were present for the ribbon-cutting at the corner of South Park and Central High Road.
Following the razing on March 8 of the original structure that was opened in 1991, five months later Darryll and Cheryl Aikens were present for the ribbon cutting and took advantage of the free samples of chicken biscuits and fruit that were available.
"We're excited," Daryll said. "We have a new grandchild on the way, and we may name it Chick-fil-A."
