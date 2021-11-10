Cheryl Ann Simpkins Smith, 68, of Bremen, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born on March 30, 1953, in Atlanta to the late Robert Darrell Simpkins, Sr. and Georgia Williams Simpkins Burks.
Besides her father she is preceded in death by her son Tony Bridges, Jr., and two grandsons, Hunter and Austin Atkins.
Cheryl has been in law enforcement most of her life, serving in Douglas County for 25 years and nine years for Haralson County Sheriffs Office as an investigator.
Survivors include her mother, Georgia Williams Simpkins Burks, of Bremen; two daughters and sons-in-law, Terri Lynn and Todd Atkins, of Bremen, and Kerri Jo Masich and John "Jake" Jones, of Lake City, Florida; one sister, Jane Mayfield Clarke, of Douglasville; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert Darrell Simpkins, Jr., and A.C. Simpkins, of Douglasville; eight grandchildren, Lexi Atkins, Logan Atkins, Ellie Grace Atkins, Tony Atkins, Maddox Masich, Nevaeh Jones, Shine Jones and Jovi Jones; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Alton Stamey and Rev. Donnie Mapp officiating. A song will sung by Lexi Atkins. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the following serving as pallbearers: Logan Atkins, Tony Atkins, Maddox Masich, Todd Atkins, John Jones, Timothy Bridges and Tony Bridges.
The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from noon until the service hour.
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Smith family.
