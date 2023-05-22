Volunteers from Spectrum, AspireTV Network, and Zeta Phi Beta Soroity

Volunteers gathered together from Spectrum, AspireTV Network, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in front of M.E.N.S. Wear, Inc. new location at 451 West Bankhead Highway in Villa Rica

Spectrum announced M.E.N.S. Wear, Inc. (Making Employment the Next Step) received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist (SCCA), the company’s $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved rural and urban neighborhoods where Spectrum operates.

Spectrum kicked-off the partnership at the organization’s new location, 451 W. Bankhead Hwy, Suite 117 in Villa Rica with a ribbon-cutting event featuring Chef G. Garvin of Up Entertainment and the AspireTV Network. Spectrum employees and community volunteers provided repairs and other physical improvements to the facility, including painting and assembling the new technology room.

