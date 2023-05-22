Spectrum announced M.E.N.S. Wear, Inc. (Making Employment the Next Step) received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist (SCCA), the company’s $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved rural and urban neighborhoods where Spectrum operates.
Spectrum kicked-off the partnership at the organization’s new location, 451 W. Bankhead Hwy, Suite 117 in Villa Rica with a ribbon-cutting event featuring Chef G. Garvin of Up Entertainment and the AspireTV Network. Spectrum employees and community volunteers provided repairs and other physical improvements to the facility, including painting and assembling the new technology room.
“The long-term partnership we are creating with M.E.N.S. Wear, Inc. will make a real difference in the lives of local residents by giving them the skills, tools and updated facilities they need to improve their economic situation,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President, Community Impact for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity services. “Already thousands of people around the country have participated in SCCA in the neighborhoods we serve, and we look forward to working with M.E.N.S. Wear, Inc.to provide essential job training in a safe and revitalized space.”
M.E.N.S. Wear, Inc. will use the $50,000 to enhance its workforce readiness training, personal and soft skills development and supportive resources that are designed to equip males with essential tools that will uplift them as individuals and strengthen their families. Spectrum also donated new laptops and dedicated the Spectrum Digital Training and Technology Center to support the organization’s training programs. Additionally, because broadband is a critical component of a community center’s infrastructure, Spectrum will provide M.E.N.S. Wear, Inc. its advanced 1 gigabit-per-second internet service, for the life of the program.
“The mission of M.E.N.S. Wear, Inc. is to empower males and strengthen families, which to us translates to increasing the economic stability of a community,” said Angelia O’Neal, organization founder and CEO. “Our new Spectrum Digital Training and Technology Center expands our capacity to upskill and reskill the local workforce and increase entrepreneurial endeavors. This is a clear example of what a successful private/public partnership looks like.”
Spectrum launched Spectrum Community Center Assist in 2021 and will invest $30 million to benefit 100 community centers and job training programs in underserved areas across the company’s 41-state footprint. At each location, Spectrum invests in the community center’s job training efforts with cash grants and in-kind contributions, improves physical classroom spaces, sponsors rebuilding events with volunteers to repair and enhance the physical buildings, and provides new equipment, including laptops and furniture.
“Spectrum's generous support will help M.E.N.S. Wear expand their programs to meet critical needs in our community,” said Michelle Morgan, Carroll County Commission Chairwoman. “This investment in job training and workforce development will ultimately improve the lives of the citizens in Carroll County and surrounding areas.”
