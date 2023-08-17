In Georgia, game day food is just as important as the game itself. These go-to game day staples are sure to please any crowd.
Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
Paprika, along with a good bit of salt, plays the dominant role in this rub, which works great with poultry.
Wing Rub
½ cup paprika
¼ cup kosher salt
¼ cup freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup garlic powder
2 ½ tablespoons dried oregano
2 tablespoons cayenne pepper
Chicken Wings
1 pound chicken wings and drumettes
2 tablespoons Butts To Go Wing Rub
1. Stir together paprika, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, garlic powder, dried oregano, and cayenne pepper in a bowl. Use immediately, or store in an airtight container up to 1 year. Makes 2 cups.
2. Prepare smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions with an area cleared of coals to create an indirect-heat area, bringing internal temperature to 215°F; maintain temperature 15 to 20 minutes. Toss chicken wings and drumettes in the wing rub until liberally coated. Smoke chicken over indirect heat, maintaining temperature inside smoker around 215°F until done, 1 ½ to 2 hours.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
12 ounces chopped, cooked chicken (about 3 cups)
1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, cut into cubes
4 ounces pre-shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese (about 1 cup)
4 ounces colby-Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
1 cup sour cream
1 cup hot sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot)
2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)
¾ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ cup chopped scallions
Carrot sticks
Tortilla chips
1. Combine chicken, cream cheese, mozzarella, colby-Jack, sour cream, hot sauce, blue cheese, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder in a 4-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until cheeses melt, 1 1/2 to 2 hours, stirring after 1 hour. Stir in scallions.
2. Serve with celery sticks, carrot sticks, and tortilla chips.
Game Day Chili
2 pounds ground chuck
1 medium onion, chopped
3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 to 2 tsp. ground red pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste
1 (14.5-oz.) can beef broth
1 (12-oz.) bottle dark beer
3 (8-oz.) cans tomato sauce
2 (15-oz.) cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed
1 (4.5-oz.) can chopped green chiles, undrained
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Cook first 3 ingredients in a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink.
Drain well, and return to Dutch oven. Add chili powder and next 3 ingredients; cook 1 minute. Add tomato paste, and cook 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 2 hours.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
8 thin bacon slices (about 6 oz.)
24 rectangle-shaped buttery crackers (such as Club or Captain’s Wafers)
1. Preheat oven to 250°F. Cut each bacon slice crosswise into thirds (to make a total of 24 pieces). Wrap 1 bacon piece around narrow center of each cracker without overlapping ends. Arrange in a single layer, seam side down, on a lightly greased wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet.
2. Bake in preheated oven until bacon is crisp and center edges have pulled in to resemble a bow tie, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Cool on wire rack 5 minutes before serving.
Pull Apart Pizza Bread
8 ounces pre-shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese (about 2 cups)
1 (5-oz.) pkg. mini pepperoni
3 ounces fresh Parmesan cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup), plus more for garnish
½ cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons grated fresh garlic
2 (16-oz.) cans refrigerated biscuit dough
1 cup jarred marinara sauce, warmed
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Stir together mozzarella, pepperoni, Parmesan, basil, parsley, and oregano in a large bowl. Combine oil and garlic in a small bowl, and drizzle over cheese mixture. Cut biscuits into quarters; add dough pieces to cheese mixture, and toss gently to coat. Transfer mixture to a lightly greased nonstick Bundt pan, and bake in preheated oven until top is golden and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes.
2. Let bread rest in pan about 5 minutes. Remove bread from pan, and garnish with additional Parmesan and basil. Serve with marinara sauce.
— COURTESY OF SOUTHERN LIVING
