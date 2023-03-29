One of the greatest debut albums in Rock history came out in April 1977: “Cheap Trick”. The band, who hailed from Rockford, Illinois, had been a staple act on the midwestern club circuit as of 1975, and when producer Jack Douglas recorded the album beginning in the fall of 1976, he captured the edgy quality of their sound. Across ten songs, the band demonstrated a love for a variety of genres melded effortlessly into their own style. The blazing album opener, “Hot Love” presents one of the best introductions to any band on record. Out of the gate, they sound like they are going for broke, with guitars riffing and soloing, a pumping bass guitar, and crashing drums. The stellar singing and playing throughout the song make for a thrilling listen, one that still sounds like a band uniquely in full control while playing with wreckless abandon. The production highlights all their strengths in a mere two minutes and thirty seconds.
The album cover features black and white photos of all four members and is nearly as compelling as the music it holds. With the band’s future trademarked logo in a repeated typeface spread across its header, it begs to be studied during a full listen to the album. On the front, two of the band look like matinee idols while the other two look like slapstick comedians. The back features multiple images of each of the band with varying expressions and stances.
Lead vocalist/guitarist Robin Zander not only has the handsome appearance of a front man, but his incredible singing puts him in a class all his own. Able to handle the vocals on tough Rock songs such as “Elo Kiddies”, the Pop Rock of “Oh, Candy”, and sensitive, heartfelt ballads like “Mandocello” as well, he proved himself completely different from all the other singers in the midwest and ultimately, throughout the world. That has never changed.
Guitarist Rick Nielsen is the primary songwriter on that first album, penning songs that featured great riffs and clever wordplay. Appearing onstage with a baseball cap atop his comical head, he played a variety of electric guitars harnessed with checkerboard straps and numerous pinback buttons. He is the heart of the band to this day.
Bass guitarist Tom Petersson evokes the cool look that paired well with Zander, their feathered haircuts and suits setting them apart as the hearthrobs of the band. In truth, Petersson holds the bottom end of the band’s sound with a melodic counterpoint on the debut, and on future records, he would adopt the use of the eight and later twelve-string bass guitar’s deep, melodic rumble.
Drummer Bun E. Carlos is the final piece in the original lineup of the band’s puzzle. He has the chops which set him apart from his peers, playing all manner of Rock styles. On the debut album cover, he looks like a bookie with his glasses, sloppy attire, and ever-present cigarette. His playing anchors the band in a way that emphasizes their whole presentation.
Cheap Trick’s debut album showcases the darker aspects of their sound. Its follow-up, September 1977’s “In Color”, not only plays up the image of the band as two distinct groups within the band, partially featuring Carlos and Nielsen on the back cover astride motorized bicycles while the color image on the front of the album shows Zander and Petersson atop motorcycles.
The songs have a sunnier tone as well. “Southern Girls”, a bashing rocker with some of Carlos’s loosest, most propulsive drumming, is capped with sustained guitar and Zander’s soaring vocals. “Downed”, with its mid-tempo guitar prowess, sounds like a hit single that never got airtime. “I Want You To Want Me”, the song that would make the band a household name, is presented in its original version, one that feaures piano rather than blistering lead guitar.
These two albums set the stage for the band’s future. Superstardom would only elude them a little longer. “In Color” became a huge hit in Japan. The next steps they took would make them hitmakers in the United States as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.