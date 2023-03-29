One of the greatest debut albums in Rock history came out in April 1977: “Cheap Trick”. The band, who hailed from Rockford, Illinois, had been a staple act on the midwestern club circuit as of 1975, and when producer Jack Douglas recorded the album beginning in the fall of 1976, he captured the edgy quality of their sound. Across ten songs, the band demonstrated a love for a variety of genres melded effortlessly into their own style. The blazing album opener, “Hot Love” presents one of the best introductions to any band on record. Out of the gate, they sound like they are going for broke, with guitars riffing and soloing, a pumping bass guitar, and crashing drums. The stellar singing and playing throughout the song make for a thrilling listen, one that still sounds like a band uniquely in full control while playing with wreckless abandon. The production highlights all their strengths in a mere two minutes and thirty seconds.

The album cover features black and white photos of all four members and is nearly as compelling as the music it holds. With the band’s future trademarked logo in a repeated typeface spread across its header, it begs to be studied during a full listen to the album. On the front, two of the band look like matinee idols while the other two look like slapstick comedians. The back features multiple images of each of the band with varying expressions and stances.

Trending Videos