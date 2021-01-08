Chasity L. McGlocton, 28, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Jan. 2, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Garden of Rest Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.