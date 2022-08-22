Chase the Victory Sneaker Ball

A gala honoring Chase McDaniel raised over $150,000 to support families who have suffered the loss of a child and to carry out his mission of encouraging teenagers who are fighting cancer. The dollar amount was a new record.

 Photo by Bruce Guthrie

A gala honoring former Carrollton student and football player Chase McDaniel raised over $150,000 to support families who have suffered the loss of a child and to carry out his mission of encouraging teenagers who are fighting cancer.

Over 250 guests gathered on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to honor one of Georgia’s “most inspiring young men,” Chase McDaniel, at the annual Chase the Victory Sneaker Ball, according to a press release.

Trending Videos