A gala honoring former Carrollton student and football player Chase McDaniel raised over $150,000 to support families who have suffered the loss of a child and to carry out his mission of encouraging teenagers who are fighting cancer.
Over 250 guests gathered on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to honor one of Georgia’s “most inspiring young men,” Chase McDaniel, at the annual Chase the Victory Sneaker Ball, according to a press release.
The 17-year old Carrollton High School football player who fought cancer and passed away from the disease in 2019, was honored for his life, his efforts and the impact he made on his community that has now spread nationwide.
According to the press release, since its founding in 2020, the non-profit, “Chase the Victory” has provided week-long beach retreats for grieving families following the loss of their child. The organization has also given away over 300 pairs of sneakers as gifts to encourage teenagers fighting cancer, a mission initiated by McDaniel, per the release.
In addition to providing gifts of sneakers to teenagers fighting cancer and grief retreats for families grappling with loss, Chase the Victory hosts a wide range of innovative creative programming including support groups, scholarships, and childhood cancer awareness campaigns all with the desire to share hope and spread kindness, per the release.
This year’s sneaker ball set a new fundraising record with over $150,000 raised to support the programs and families served by Chase the Victory.
In 2021, the organization did three week-long retreats. In 2022, that number was increased to five retreats. Funds raised from the Sneaker Ball covered the cost equivalent to three of those trips.
The event’s presenting sponsor was Edward Jones Investments. Other sponsors included Don and Carol Shaffer, The Lumistella Company, and a host of many other local and national businesses and organizations, according to the press release.
Throughout the evening, speeches were given by Bill Chandler of Edward Jones Investments, oncologist Dr. Don Shaffer and Regan Holroyd of The Lumistella Company.
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders and mascot, Freddie Falcon, greeted guests on the red carpet at the black-tie event. Falcons football players Chris Lindstrom, Nick Thurman, Mykal Walker, and Richie Grant saluted the honoree in a video played during the dinner. Artist D Westry created special art for Gala guests to enjoy.
“The impact of ‘Chase The Victory’ is widely reflected in the stories of the families who have been served by the organization, many of whom were onsite at the gala as honored guests,” the press release stated.
