In 2019, Chase McDaniel lost his battle to cancer. Even while fighting for his life, Chase McDaniel chose to help others and brighten their day.
Mom, Kiki McDaniel chose to honor him by creating Chase the Victory, a nonprofit that helps others who have experienced the loss of a child. Chase also loved sneakers and Kiki chose to continue his love for sneakers by giving children fighting cancer a chance to have the sneakers of a lifetime.
The organization has been around since April 2020, and has been growing exponentially. Chase the Victory moved to a new building that will now be able to accommodate for many in-house activities for families who have experienced the loss of a child. Their new office, called the Foundation Center, is located at 815 Cedar St in Carrollton, next door to the Venue on Cedar. The office features rooms for small support groups and rooms for teenager support groups.
The Foundation Center is spacious and now allows for Chase the Victory to support more families on site rather than driving offsite for support group meetings.
"[Families] are able to come here to the center and that just kind of becomes like a center of hope," said Kiki McDaniel, the Executive Director and founder of Chase the Victory. "Unfortunately there are families who [have experienced the loss of a child.] Our hearts are broken that there are families who live that life."
Chase the Victory wants to provide support those parents who have had the unfortunate experience. The loss of a child can happen at any time, in any manner. No matter the situation at hand, Chase the Victory aims to help grieving parents and siblings. As of May 16, Chase the Victory has taken almost 100 families on retreats to help them through their grief. The organization is growing rapidly as many families across the nation and locally are learning about Chase the Victory.
"We have lots of Georgia families but we have families from all over the nation. We like to say that our support is for families here locally, statewide and nationally. We are here for families who have suffered this unimaginable loss of a child," McDaniel said.
Chase the Victory has helped families as far west as Oregon and as far north as Pennsylvania be able to go on a retreat.
"This year we have a total of seven retreats. Some of those are family weeks that are down at the beach; some are marriage weekends also down at the beach." McDaniel stated. "We also are holding our very first family support weekend here [in July]."
The Family Support weekend will be held in Carrollton July 14 through July 16.
While Chase the Victory does support parents who have experienced a loss of a child, they also aim to bring smiles to sneaker-loving, cancer warrior children. This was inspired by Chase's love for sneakers.
"Everyone know that he loved football and he loved music but he also loved shoes. He had a lot of really cool shoes. He had became the voice and the advocate for the other teenagers that were fighting cancer. He created this plan to use sneakers as a way to encourage people going through hard things. So we carry that out as well," McDaniel said.
The biggest fundraiser of the year for Chase the Victory is the Sneaker Ball. This event is held every year at the Fox Theater in Atlanta. Tickets will be on sale in July for those who would like to attend with the event being on Aug. 12. The dress code is formal with sneakers to honor Chase.
If unable to attend the Sneaker Ball, donations to the organization are always welcome. Every donation go towards Chase the Victory's goal of helping families and children experiencing grief.
"You can also bring brand new sneakers and if you want to call and find out a specific thing we are shopping for, you can give us a call. We would love to tell you about it," McDaniel stated.
To make a donation, see upcoming events or learn more about the organization, head to chasethevictory.com.
"Thank you to all of our donors who support us and help us be able to do this because that is how we are able to help so many families," McDaniel said.
