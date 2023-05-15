CHASE THE VICTORY

Chase the Victory moved to a new building that will now be able to accommodate for many in-house activities for families who have experienced the loss of a child. Their new office, called the Foundation Center, is located at 815 Cedar St in Carrollton, next door to the Venue on Cedar.

In 2019, Chase McDaniel lost his battle to cancer. Even while fighting for his life, Chase McDaniel chose to help others and brighten their day.

Mom, Kiki McDaniel chose to honor him by creating Chase the Victory, a nonprofit that helps others who have experienced the loss of a child. Chase also loved sneakers and Kiki chose to continue his love for sneakers by giving children fighting cancer a chance to have the sneakers of a lifetime.  

