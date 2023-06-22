The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keyon Ponder, 26, of Fayetteville, Georgia after a chase that started in Whitesburg.
On June 20, at around 11:35 p.m. CCSO Deputy J Bullock responded to a pursuit in progress that had been initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department. Officer Keith Creel of Whitesburg PD attempted to initiate the stop due to speeding.
The two were traveling north on Highway 16 towards Carrollton at speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.
Bullock was heading south on Highway 16 when he saw the blue Kia Optima make a right turn onto Old Newnan Road.
The chase continued towards the intersection of Old Newnan Road and the Highway 166 Bypass at speeds allegedly near 70-85 miles per hour.
Bullock knew the area had a high traffic volume for the time and the vehicle was heading towards a higher populated area with no signs of slowing down or stopping. Bullock moved into position to complete a pit maneuver on the Kia as it negotiated a turn at 20-25 miles per hour.
Bullock reached the rear passenger side bumper near the right rear wheel of the Kia and made contact in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The Kia spun around and came to rest against the passenger side of Bullock’s patrol vehicle.
The driver allegedly accelerated and attempted to flee away before he struck another patrol car as he tried to escape, according to the report. Bullock reported that he quickly adjusted his vehicle to get in front of the Kia and hit the driver’s side door with the left part of his vehicle’s push bar. The collision made the vehicle inoperable just on the side of the roadway.
The driver, Ponder, was quickly taken into custody by multiple deputies, City of Carrollton Police, and Georgia State Patrol. It was noted in the report that no injuries occurred during the arrest.
The driver was checked through GCIC and was found to be wanted for Burglary charges in the City of Atlanta. Ponder was transported to the Carroll County Jail. Within the vehicle, officers found a Black M&P 9mm Smith and Wesson that was fully loaded.
Three Modelo beers were also found in the back of the Kia. Two of the beers were still cold and one was open and empty but still cool to the touch.
