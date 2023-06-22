The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keyon Ponder, 26, of Fayetteville, Georgia after a chase that started in Whitesburg.

On June 20, at around 11:35 p.m. CCSO Deputy J Bullock responded to a pursuit in progress that had been initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department. Officer Keith Creel of Whitesburg PD attempted to initiate the stop due to speeding.